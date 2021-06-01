Davis R M Inc. Has $13.26 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $872,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $223.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

