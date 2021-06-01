Davis R M Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Starbucks by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

