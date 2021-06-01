Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in S&P Global by 53.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.85.

Shares of SPGI opened at $379.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.67. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

