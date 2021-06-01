Davis R M Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $361.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day moving average is $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

