DECENT Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. DECENT has a market cap of $563,166.53 and $423.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00047852 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00275367 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00040907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002402 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

