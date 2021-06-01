Decibel Therapeutics’ (DBTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $222.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). As a group, analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

