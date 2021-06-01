DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $240,810.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00082342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.01023313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.74 or 0.09899300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00091178 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,728,876 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

