Defis Network (DFS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $249,412.00

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Defis Network coin can now be purchased for $5.65 or 0.00015510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defis Network has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Defis Network has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $249,412.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.01018345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.12 or 0.09771862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00092105 BTC.

About Defis Network

Defis Network (DFS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Defis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.