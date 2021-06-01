DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Down 3%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $39.69. 1,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,036,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,062 shares of company stock worth $9,113,241. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

