Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Community Bankshares worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FCBC. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

FCBC stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $546.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.60. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.