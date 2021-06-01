Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.09% of Arlo Technologies worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

