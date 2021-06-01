Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Kimball International worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after buying an additional 1,319,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 163,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,477 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBAL. B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

