Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,719,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 363,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.53% of MRC Global worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $886.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

