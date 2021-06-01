Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LQDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.10. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,526. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.