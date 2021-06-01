Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Zendesk worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

ZEN stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.92. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $166.60.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $447,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock worth $26,922,812. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.