Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.