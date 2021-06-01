Dohj LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.23. 1,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,980. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average is $124.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.