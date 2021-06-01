Dohj LLC Invests $904,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,261 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.32 and a 200-day moving average of $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

