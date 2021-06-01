Dohj LLC Invests $904,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,261 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.32 and a 200-day moving average of $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $321.13.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.40.
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
