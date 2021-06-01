Dohj LLC Sells 380 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dohj LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $327.24. The company had a trading volume of 150,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,964. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.50. The stock has a market cap of $927.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.67.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,834,534 shares of company stock worth $554,088,084 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

