Dohj LLC Sells 95 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 51.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,175. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.