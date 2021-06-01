Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Citigroup

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.83.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.46. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.