Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.27.

DOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

TSE DOL opened at C$52.50 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$44.45 and a 12 month high of C$58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The stock has a market cap of C$16.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6063093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

