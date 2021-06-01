Dominion Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, June 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

