Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $964.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report $964.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $945.64 million and the highest is $989.00 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $920.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.37.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $184,108,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $426.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.03 and a 200-day moving average of $386.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

