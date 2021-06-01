DopeCoin Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $419,495.99 and $12,285.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00496008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

