Douglas Bruggeman Sells 1,000 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

REX stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,964. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $116.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $587.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

REX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

