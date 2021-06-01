Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.65

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 21013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,470 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

