Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.44.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.03. 1,438,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,947. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

