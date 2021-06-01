DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 418.40 ($5.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.14.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

