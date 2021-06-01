DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 418.40 ($5.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.14.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.