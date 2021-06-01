DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

DSDVY stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

