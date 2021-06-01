Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 599.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 2.05% of Hess Midstream worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock valued at $73,649,620.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.