Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Invests $1.64 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $472.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.86. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $281.91 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

