Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $242,562,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -118.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.