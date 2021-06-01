Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 80 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,361.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,362.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2,230.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

