Duluth (DLTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.72 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

