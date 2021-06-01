Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

