Earnbase Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,739.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $11,739.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.98 or 0.00024611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00062486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00295538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00189515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.01002046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

