Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research report on Friday.

Ebro Foods stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

