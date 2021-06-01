EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in May

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

