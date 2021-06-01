Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. 11,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

