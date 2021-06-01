EFFORCE (WOZX) Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $71.47 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01019926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.90 or 0.09814258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092065 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,225,369 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

