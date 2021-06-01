Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Shares of Eisai stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eisai has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

