El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report sales of $117.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.40 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $455.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $477.87 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 162,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.53.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.