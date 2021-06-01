Elamachain Price Tops $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Elamachain has a market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 90,825,425.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.36 or 0.01014334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.09854736 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

