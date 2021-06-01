Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of Electrocomponents stock remained flat at $$14.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.