Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.550-0.550 EPS.

EA traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $143.62. 2,607,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.81.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,427 shares of company stock worth $4,683,593. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.