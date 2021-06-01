Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.89.

EFC stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $826.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

