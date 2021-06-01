Elysian Reaches Market Capitalization of $235,834.93 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Elysian has a market capitalization of $235,834.93 and approximately $1.50 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.01011159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.03 or 0.09724430 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

