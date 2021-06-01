EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.40 million.

Several research firms have commented on EMKR. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

EMCORE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $354.77 million, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.35.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

