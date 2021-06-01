Emercoin (EMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,285.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $22,285.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015381 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,493,975 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

